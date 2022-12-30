 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

Ex-President Lee returns home after special pardon

By Park Jun-hee
Published : Dec 30, 2022 - 19:59       Updated : Dec 30, 2022 - 19:59
Former President Lee Myung-bak leaves Seoul National University Hospital in central Seoul on Friday. (Yonhap)
Former President Lee Myung-bak leaves Seoul National University Hospital in central Seoul on Friday. (Yonhap)

Former President Lee Myung-bak returned home from hospital Friday, after being granted a special pardon by President Yoon Suk-yeol on Tuesday.

Speaking in front of his residence in Nonhyeon-dong in Gangnam, Lee said national unity was needed to overcome the global crisis and for South Korea to become a good country.

“People have suffered from COVID-19 for the past three years, and I would like to express my comfort. For South Korea to over the global crisis, we need everyone to pull together,” Lee said.

“All citizens must come together so that South Korea can become a good country where all of its citizens, especially the working class, can be employed and strengthen welfare through economic prosperity,” Lee added. He also said that he would pray for the nation’s prosperity and the country.

The former president’s discharge from hospital comes days after Yoon granted amnesty to 1,373 people ahead of the upcoming New Year, including Lee and several key political aides to both of his conservative and liberal predecessors, in a bid to “clear up the past” and “unite” the power of the country.

In October 2020, Lee was sentenced to 17 years in prison, a fine of 13 billion won ($9.9 million) and an additional penalty of 5.7 billion won for bribery and embezzlement charges related to auto parts maker DAS.

Lee was given a temporary release for treatment of a chronic disease on June 28 this year at a hospital. After the pardon, the remaining sentence of about 15 years and fines were waived.



By Park Jun-hee (junheee@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114