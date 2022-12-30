Ex-President Lee returns home after special pardon

Former President Lee Myung-bak returned home from hospital Friday, after being granted a special pardon by President Yoon Suk-yeol on Tuesday.

Speaking in front of his residence in Nonhyeon-dong in Gangnam, Lee said national unity was needed to overcome the global crisis and for South Korea to become a good country.

“People have suffered from COVID-19 for the past three years, and I would like to express my comfort. For South Korea to over the global crisis, we need everyone to pull together,” Lee said.

“All citizens must come together so that South Korea can become a good country where all of its citizens, especially the working class, can be employed and strengthen welfare through economic prosperity,” Lee added. He also said that he would pray for the nation’s prosperity and the country.

The former president’s discharge from hospital comes days after Yoon granted amnesty to 1,373 people ahead of the upcoming New Year, including Lee and several key political aides to both of his conservative and liberal predecessors, in a bid to “clear up the past” and “unite” the power of the country.

In October 2020, Lee was sentenced to 17 years in prison, a fine of 13 billion won ($9.9 million) and an additional penalty of 5.7 billion won for bribery and embezzlement charges related to auto parts maker DAS.

Lee was given a temporary release for treatment of a chronic disease on June 28 this year at a hospital. After the pardon, the remaining sentence of about 15 years and fines were waived.