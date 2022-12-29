Yoon orders military to secure peace with superior war preparation

President Yoon Suk-yeol speaks at the Agency for Defense Development in Daejeon on Thursday morning. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk-yeol ordered South Korean military to protect the peace on the peninsula by preparing overwhelming war capabilities, during a visit to a defense development agency on Thursday in the wake of Pyongyang's airspace invasion.

“If we are to achieve peace, we must prepare for war with overwhelming superiority,” Yoon said. “We must clearly realize that a disguised peace cannot protect (our) security, and its foundation will collapse.”

Reiterating his condemnation on North Korean drones crossing the border on Monday, he said such attempts cannot be tolerated and that the South Korean military must make sure that provocations come with harsh costs without fearing Pyongyang's nuclear weapons.

“Whether the opponent has nuclear weapons or any weapons of mass destruction, we should give a clear message to those who are provoking, and we should never be afraid or hesitant.”

Yoon was visiting Agency for Defense Development to inspect the development of weapons systems, including military surveillance, reconnaissance and interception systems against the North's drone threats.

At the ADD, he ordered officials to “review the overall response system” for all flying objects invading our airspace, including North Korean drones, and to make up for deficiencies quickly.

He also said it was necessary to review the overall plan to increase the military power in response to “North Korea’s attempt to strengthen its asymmetric power.” Asymmetric warfare involves unconventional strategies and tactics adopted by force, such as the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, terrorism, financial crime and cyber-attacks.

The Agency for Defense Development is a national research institute under the Ministry of National Defense responsible for the technical investigation, research, development and testing of weapons and defense science and technology necessary for national defense, and has about 3,500 employees.

In response to North Korea’s drone provocations, the Korean military also held a joint air defense drill on the day, assuming the regime’s drone provocation. The drill is aimed at establishing an operational system optimized for small drone threats.

The South Korean military has focused on improving efficiency by integrating army helicopters and air force aerial power to supplement the weaknesses of ground-based anti-aircraft system that failed to respond to the incursion by North Korean drones.