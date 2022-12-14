Koreans looking to recharge head to Vietnam

With one out of every four travelers to Vietnam this year hailing from Korea, Koreans are expected to play a central role in the revitalization of Vietnam's tourism industry.

Some 2.95 million foreign travelers visited Vietnam this year through November, with South Koreans accounting for 760,000, followed by Americans (266,087) and Cambodians (172,475), based on data from the General Statistics Office of Vietnam.

One factor in the large number of Koreans heading to Vietnam is a new tourism trend -- "longcation." The term refers to a long-term slow-paced vacation, in which the traveler usually stays in a single neighborhood throughout the trip.

"Before the pandemic, first-time (Korean) travelers to Vietnam went to Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh. But now, they book planes straight to Danang, Phu Quoc or Nha Trang. The three are popular leisure and vacation destinations, far away from the bustling crowd in big cities." a senior official at the country's top travel agency, Hanatour, said.

Danang, located in central Vietnam, is known for its scenic sea views with wide riverfront boardwalks, lined with street food vendors, cafes, restaurants and shops. The My Khe Beach, which stretches 30 kilometers along the coast, is a popular spot for watching the sun set. A wide range of luxury resorts and family-friendly accommodations are available in Danang,