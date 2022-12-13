[Newsmaker] JTBC’s ‘Reborn Rich’ intrigues with enigmatic chaebol stories

The photo on the left shows an official poster for "Reborn Rich" starring ator Song Joong-ki (bottom), and the right photo shows Samsung Group founder Lee Byung-chull (left) and his son and former group Chairman Lee Kun-hee (JTBC, Samsung Electronics)

The latest JTBC TV series “Reborn Rich” is a hit in South Korea. The drama's popular “reincarnation” fantasy plot is mixed with real-life stories of chaebol, a subject of both admiration and dislike in South Korea. Three weeks after the first episode aired on Nov. 18, the latest episode saw its viewership rating hit the 20 percent mark over the weekend, the only TV drama to have breached that level this year in Korea. It is also ranked high on other popular global streaming platforms like Netflix and Disney+. Yoon Hyun-woo, portrayed by K-drama heartthrob Song Joong-ki, is a loyal secretary who is in charge of risk management for the owner family of Sunyang Group, the fictional chaebol, in 2022. Despite his loyalty, Yoon is betrayed and killed by one of the family members for knowing too much. When he wakes up, Yoon is reincarnated in the body of Jin Do-joon, the youngest grandson of the Sunyang family. His new life begins as a teenager in 1987, with all of his memories as Yoon, from 2022, intact. Using his memories and knowledge about the future, Yoon plans his revenge against Sunyang, the industry giant. Adapted from a web novel of the same title, "Reborn Rich" has incorporated some iconic tales of chaebol leaders and their sprawling business empires, and the nation’s modern history -- attracting viewers of a wide range of age groups at home and abroad. The original author of the web novel, who uses the pen name Sankyung, said he was greatly inspired by top chaebol groups such as Samsung and Hyundai Motor when writing the story. One Samsung official who wished to be unnamed said he and some of his friends working at major chaebol groups were closely monitoring the show. “It is true that we had some concerns about another chaebol-bashing drama,” said the Samsung official. “With the drama being beloved by many, we are trying to watch the show just for fun.”

Samsung Group founder Lee Byung-chull (left) and his son and former group chairman Lee Kun-hee (Samsung Electronics)

Going global with semiconductors In an earlier episode when Jin Yang-chul, Sunyang Group’s founder and chairman played by veteran actor Lee Sung-min, decides to buy a semiconductor company against the wishes of his family and aides, it can be seen as reminiscent of Samsung Group’s brave bet to acquire a semiconductor company in the 1970s. The late founder and former chairman of Samsung Group, Lee Byung-chull, and his son, the late Lee Kun-hee who succeeded the leadership, bought Hankook Semiconductor when Samsung was only able to make simple integrated circuits used in wristwatches and black-and-white televisions. But as a close aide to Lee Kun-hee recalled, the former chairman had the batting eye to persuade his father to tap into the semiconductor industry, saying chips would be tantamount to “rice” of future industries. And Lee was right. While at a nascent stage, Samsung announced its development of the 64 kilobits DRAM in 1983. In 10 years, Samsung became the world’s first to develop the 64 megabits DRAM in 1992, beating its rivals in Japan and the United States that were thought to be decades ahead in technology. Now, the conglomerate has grown into a global semiconductor powerhouse, and market leader in memory chips. Backed by its success in the chip business, Samsung, which kicked off as a trucking company in 1938, grew to expand its businesses in electronics, smartphones, insurance, hospitals, luxury hotels, and shipbuilding, among others.

Late Hyundai Group founder Chung Ju-yung (Hyundai Motor Group)

Reshaping competition in car market Another key episode is Sunyang Motor’s acquisition of its bigger rival, a fantasy for Samsung whose automotive ambition has not yet come true in reality. While the Samsung family has managed to cement its leadership in the many industries it set eyes on, it failed big in the automotive business when it gave way for Hyundai Motor Group -- another Korean chaebol empire established by the late founder Chung Ju-yung -- to acquire Kia Motors in 1998. In the drama, the Sunyang chairman appears to show the mixed legacies of the Lee and Chung families. Like Samsung’s Lee, Jin is depicted as a car enthusiast who would hide in his personal garage for hours to study cars made by foreign automakers. Sunyang Motors' struggles as the tailender in the car market spurs Jin to acquire Ajin Motors, the second-largest automaker that is forced into court receivership. Jin’s attempt to save his automobile business faces hardship in the wake of the Asian financial crisis that actually hit South Korea in the late 1990s. Jin ultimately succeeds in acquiring Ajin Motors in the drama. With the dream of having his own brand cars, Samsung’s Lee also launched Samsung Motors in 1995. But the automaker had to file for court receivership after a brief four-year stint. Samsung ended up selling off its automotive business to France’s Renault Group in the wake of the Asian financial crisis. While the car sector marks a bitter loss for Samsung, Hyundai Motor Group has grown into the country’s No. 1 automaker after its acquisition of Kia, dominating more than 80 percent of the domestic market.

Official poster of JTBC drama "Reborn Rich" starring Song Joong-ki (JTBC)