[Newsmaker] Long-awaited insurance bill reignites debate on Samsung’s ownership structure

The long-awaited bill to revise the Insurance Business Act is reigniting debate over Samsung’s ownership structure, under which its insurance arm is the largest shareholder of Samsung Electronics.

The National Assembly on Tuesday for the first time put forward the revision bills in the parliament's National Policy Committee. The bills, proposed in June 2020 respectively by main opposition Democratic Party lawmakers such as Rep. Park Yong-jin and Rep. Lee Yong-woo, were the first bills to be discussed by the committee lawmakers, after eight years of public silence toward similar bill proposals.

Samsung critics have welcomed the news as lawmakers' discussion at parliament over the bill, nicknamed “Samsung Life Insurance Law,” could serve as a catalyst for a more transparent shareholding structure of Samsung, which has long relied on the dynastic control of the Lee family to drive growth by adopting a cross-shareholding structure.

"The new revision bill could expedite the process to bring the bizarre ownership structure of Korean chaebol back to normal," said Park Sang-in, professor of public administration at Seoul National University and senior official of the Citizens' Coalition for Economic Justice, at a panel discussion at the National Assembly Wednesday.

"A bold move to simplify shareholding structure will prompt an industrywide transformation through the revision bill at the time when the manufacturing process is becoming more sophisticated, while calls to achieve carbon neutrality and address income inequality are on the rise."

Opponents, however, have raised concerns that Samsung Electronics' ownership might be in the hands of an activist investor who seeks to invoke a proxy fight, resulting in business instability.

But Rep. Lee Yong-woo on Wednesday downplayed such concerns, saying the Foreign Investment Promotion Act stipulates the authorities are given rights to curb the sales of company stocks related to strategic assets such as semiconductor chips.

"It is unscientific to argue that Samsung Electronics will sell out to foreign investors, or that Samsung could be prone to management disputes," Rep. Lee said.

This comes as the new bill, seemingly designed to prevent insurers from putting eggs in one basket, is anticipated to prevent Samsung Life Insurance from becoming the largest shareholder of Samsung Electronics.