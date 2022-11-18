Hyundai Motor’s Ioniq 6 debuts in US

Hyundai Motor Global Chief Operating Officer Jose Munoz gives an explanation on the Ioniq 6 (far left) and N Vision 74 at the 2022 LA Auto Show on Thursday. (Hyundai Motor Group)

Hyundai Motor Group said Friday its flagship electric vehicle brand Ioniq’s latest model Ioniq 6 was unveiled in the United States at the 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show, and it is targeting a North American launch in the first half of next year.

The Ioniq 6 was launched in July in South Korea, recording the automaker’s highest first-day preorder sales figure in its history with 37,446.

Hyundai Motor said with the Ioniq 6 it would promote the company’s electrification push in the North American market, offering customers a brand new EV experience.

“Ioniq 6 is a model which can satisfy customer needs in North America where many drivers are keen to experiencing eco-friendly EVs. This model will lead the race with other competitors with upgraded specifications such as design sportiness, interior spaciousness, various battery options and charging speed,” said Jose Munoz, global chief operating officer at Hyundai Motor.

The Ioniq 6 was built on the carmaker’s E-GMP platform, inheriting its predecessor Ioniq 5’s design DNA. The model comes in two types, a standard model with a 53-kilowatt-hour battery and a long-range model with capacity of 77.4 kWh.

Hyundai Motor also unveiled the N Vision 74 at the auto show, the first model to have a combined battery motor and hydrogen fuel cell, boosting long traveling distance and quick charging speed.

Kia’s face-lifted new Seltos and all-electric crossover EV6 GT also debuted in the North American market for the first time.

The new Seltos is the first product since the company's rebranding efforts as a sustainable mobility solution provider, whereupon it changed its name, logo, design philosophy and marketing strategy.

Meanwhile, the Korean carmaker said the brand has been picked as the best SUV brand by US News’ annual best vehicle brands announcement at the 2022 LA Auto Show, which runs until Nov. 27.

US News reviews 38 brands that sells automobiles in the US based on criteria for safety and trustworthiness. Combined with opinions from the US automotive media, the finalists are announced in four categories: passenger car, SUV, truck and luxury.

Hyundai Motor currently sells various SUV segment models in the US, including the Tucson, Santa Fe, Palisade and Venue.

The company has been selected as the best brand for three consecutive years.