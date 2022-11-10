[Temple to Table] Recovering health through food: Water kimchi and jeon

Having entered the monastic community in 1980 at Sinheungsa Temple in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province, under the tutelage of Venerable Seongil, Ven. Seonjae showed remarkable talent in preparing temple food early on, thanks to her “magic hands” inherited from her grandmother. Ven. Seonjae’s health declined for a while due to hepatic cirrhosis, but she was healed through food.

After this personal experience which confirmed for her the medicinal quality of temple food, she took action to popularize temple food.

She has lectured on temple food in Korea, and taught at renowned international culinary schools like Le Cordon Bleu.

Noted chefs from abroad have visited her to learn about temple food. When she was offered a job with the Korean Food Promotion Institute, she spent a long time considering the offer first but then ultimately accepted because she hoped more people would become healthier through her promotion of Korean food and dietary culture far and wide.

“What we eat produces reactions in our body and mind. When sick people come to me, I first ask them to write down what they enjoy eating in daily life. Most of them eat meat or meat products, processed foods and carbonated drinks, and men usually include alcoholic beverages too. Salty, spicy and sweet foods usually dominate. Our food choices reveal how we live. What we eat today determines what we are tomorrow.”