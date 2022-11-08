 Back To Top
[Land of Squid Game] Using reverse 'V' sign unknowingly

By Korea Herald
Published : Nov 9, 2022 - 15:31       Updated : Nov 9, 2022 - 15:31

The 'V' sign, which started as a symbol of victory or peace, is used by many Koreans while taking pictures. While most of the Koreans use this as a 'V' sign only, rather than a 'peace' sign; some of them unknowingly do the reverse V sign (with their index and middle finger held up with their palm facing towards them). The reverse V sign, which is merely done unknowingly by Koreans, is an obscene gesture and must be avoided, especially in international settings.

Min Byoung-chul is an endowed chair professor at Chung-Ang University who is widely known as a multicultural educator and for his practical English teaching. This content is based on his book, “Land of Squid Game,” which can be purchased at major book stores. -- Ed.

Live chat with author of "Land of Squid Game"

Date: Wednesday, Nov 9, 2022, 3:30 p.m.-- 4:30 p.m.

Location: AC Hotel by Marriott Seoul Gangnam, Salon 1 & 2

First 100 participants will receive a copy of "Land of Squid Game" book for free. Live chat with author is limited to 50 guests on a first-come, first-served basis. The Korea Herald readers who wish to attend this lecture, please scan the QR code below and register.



By Korea Herald (khnews@heraldcorp.com)
