[Land of Squid Game] Using reverse 'V' sign unknowingly

The 'V' sign, which started as a symbol of victory or peace, is used by many Koreans while taking pictures. While most of the Koreans use this as a 'V' sign only, rather than a 'peace' sign; some of them unknowingly do the reverse V sign (with their index and middle finger held up with their palm facing towards them). The reverse V sign, which is merely done unknowingly by Koreans, is an obscene gesture and must be avoided, especially in international settings.

Min Byoung-chul is an endowed chair professor at Chung-Ang University who is widely known as a multicultural educator and for his practical English teaching. This content is based on his book, “Land of Squid Game,” which can be purchased at major book stores. -- Ed.

