Red Velvet to drop new EP 'Birthday' on Nov. 28

Red Velvet is celebrating the end of the year with new album titled "The ReVe Festival 2022 – Birthday."
The girl group's label SM Entertainment on Monday announced Red Velvet will be dropping the new mini album on Nov. 28.
The album will be fronted by the title track "Birthday," and will also feature several more songs of various genres representing Red Velvet's rich sounds, the label explained in a statement released on Monday.
The new album will be the quintet's first release since the band's previous album "The ReVe Festival 2022 - Feel My Rhythm" dropped on March 21. "The ReVe Festival 2022" is a musical series extending from the act's 2019 trilogy "The ReVe Festival," and kicked off with "Feel My Rhythm."
Made up of members Irene, Wendy, Seulgi, Joy and Yeri, Red Velvet debuted under SM Entertainment in August 2014 with its first digital single "Happiness." Ever since, the band has released a stream of hits including "Psycho," "Russian Roulette," "Peek-A-Boo" and "Queendom."
With "Feel My Rhythm," the quintet proved their unwavering position in the K-pop scene, instantly topping local music charts and sweeping No. 1 on iTunes Top Album Chart in 41 regions around the world. The album broke the act's own record with 320,000 units sold on its first day and went on to rack up a total of 443,900 units sold in the first seven days, marking the second highest initial-week sales by an album dropped by a K-pop girl group since.
Pre-orders of "The ReVe Festival 2022 – Birthday" can be purchased online and in stores starting Monday.