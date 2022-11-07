Red Velvet to drop new EP 'Birthday' on Nov. 28

Red Velvet is celebrating the end of the year with new album titled "The ReVe Festival 2022 – Birthday."

The girl group's label SM Entertainment on Monday announced Red Velvet will be dropping the new mini album on Nov. 28.

The album will be fronted by the title track "Birthday," and will also feature several more songs of various genres representing Red Velvet's rich sounds, the label explained in a statement released on Monday.

The new album will be the quintet's first release since the band's previous album "The ReVe Festival 2022 - Feel My Rhythm" dropped on March 21. "The ReVe Festival 2022" is a musical series extending from the act's 2019 trilogy "The ReVe Festival," and kicked off with "Feel My Rhythm."