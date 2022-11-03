Nation scrambles to recover from Itaewon tragedy

The new head of Yongsan Police Station pays repect to those who lost their lives in the Itaewon tragedy at a mourning alter in front of Noksapyeong Station, Thursday. (Yonhap)

The authorities are speeding up their response to fallout from the Itaewon disaster, delving into the police response system, as well as honing in on those involved in the initial response to the Saturday incident that left at least 156 people dead.

On Thursday, the police suspended Ryu Mi-jin, a Seoul Metropolitan Police officer in charge of monitoring the situation, for not taking special action despite the 11 calls made to police hours before the incident.

The police agency revealed Tuesday it had received 11 calls starting from around four hours before the crisis, warning of possible casualties from the crowd crush.

Ryu’s dismissal follows another made a day before of Yongsan Police Station Chief Lee Im-jae. Lee was put on standby, marking the first figure to be dismissed following the Itaewon tragedy.

In addition to the two officers’ dismissals, the police are to request an official investigation against them for dereliction of duties.

However, critics point out that the police’s chain of command and the overall system were what exacerbated the damage from the tragedy.

Kim Sung-ho, a senior Interior Ministry official in charge of disaster management, said related figures would “take the rightful responsibility depending on the results of the investigation” when reporters asked about the dismissals seeming to be about the police trying to cover up its own faults.

The special investigation division under the police said it will continue to look into the police response to the tragedy, focusing on whether officials have fulfilled their responsibilities.

While the police have been keen on tracking down those responsible for the tragedy, Interior Minister Lee Sang-min has not mentioned his resignation.

"Now is the time to focus on how to handle the crisis, mourn the deceased, offer comfort to the bereaved and help the recovery of those who are hospitalized," Lee told reporters on his way to the government complex in Seoul on Thursday.

As the chief of public security in Korea, Lee has been under fire since the tragedy. His remarks on police control have also sparked controversy. Lee was quoted as telling reporters Monday that he believed the disaster in Itaewon was not due to the lack of police officers dispatched to the scene, a statement he apologized for the following day.

"(After crisis recovery) we will work on prevention measures, and look into the reasons behind the incident and what was insufficient at the time,” Lee said on Thursday.

The government promised to tighten safety control management.

"The government will inspect safety control of big festivals where more than 10,000 people are expected to gather per hour," Prime Minister Han said at a meeting on Thursday.

"The inspection will focus on maximum capacity, dispersion measures at events and more," Han said. "(Local governments) should look into safety control manuals regardless of the existence of organizers."

Han said the government will come up with a reform plan for the national safety control system for crowd management based on scientific analysis, referring to President Yoon Suk-yeol’s suggestion of using drones and other digital capabilities to manage crowds.

Meanwhile, the Labor Ministry said it will give unemployment benefits to bereaved families and those who were hurt in the accident, should they resign from their jobs due to trauma. It also plans to request businesses to allow special leaves for the bereaved.



By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)