[Land of Squid Game] Laughing when embarrassed

When Koreans make a mistake, they often smile to conceal their embarrassment. This is often misunderstood by foreigners, who usually expect a person to look contrite.

To a non-Korean, a smile on such an occasion often implies, "I have done something wrong, but I don't care."

Koreans are not, however, being discourteous in this case; they are simply admitting their fault through an embarrassed or nervous laughter.

Min Byoung-chul is an endowed chair professor at Chung-Ang University who is widely known as a multicultural educator and for his practical English teaching. This content is based on his book, “Land of Squid Game,” which can be purchased at major book stores. -- Ed.

Live chat with author

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, 3:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. Location: AC Hotel by Marriott Seoul Gangnam, Salon 1 & 2. First 100 participants will receive a copy of “Land of Squid Game” book for free. Live chat with author is limited to 50 guests on a first-come, first-served basis. The Korea Herald readers who wish to attend this lecture, please scan the QR code below and register.