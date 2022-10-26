[Herald Interview] Making music to sing along: Jonas Blue hopes to become No.1 DJ

Back in 2015, Jonas Blue, hailing from the United Kingdom, was behind a DJ booth in a local London bar called “Harry’s Bar” under his real name, Guy James Robin. About seven years later, he is performing in front of thousands who are singing along to his songs at big name festivals all around the world from Ibiza to Amsterdam to Miami, just to name a few.

Blue, the 33-year-old DJ and producer, landed in Korea for the first time in four years since his first gig in the country in 2018. Earlier in October, he headlined an outdoor music festival titled “Slow Life Slow Live” in Seoul, successfully spicing up the night with a string of his anthems such as “Fast Car,” “Perfect Strangers,” “Rise” and “Mama.” The musician sat down with The Korea Herald in Seoul the next day to share his musical journey that has led to where he finds himself now.

Speaking about his priorities in his musical career, Blue said “In terms of my original music, yeah I keep it pretty quiet and happy. I love making songs that people can sing and that would never change ... that’s the most important reason for me doing this (music)."

After releasing his breakthrough single “Fast Car” in 2015, Blue has been churning out feel-good pop dance music that is largely built around ear-pleasing melodies and uplifting lyrics, sing-along-ready songs that are definitely different from hard club-bangers. He has collaborated with big-name artists and DJs such as Rita Ora, Tiësto, MK, R3HAB, RAYE, JP Cooper and Why Don’t We, and most recently in September, he dropped a new single “Always Be There” featuring British singer Louisa Johnson.

The musician attributed his tropical, bright sonic style to the capricious weather of where he came from. “Growing up in the UK, the weather is terrible the majority of the year. I always wanted to make music that feels summery, beach-type songs. The interesting thing is when I go to LA, which is always sunny, and try to make my music, I can’t make it,” he said with laughter.

With a world tour back in full swing this year, Blue has been prolific more than ever. He’s currently working on his collaborative project “Together,” for which he’s been teaming up with various DJs and musicians to spread the message of global positivity, from which “Always Be There” was a third single. “I’m cooking up something with Galantis at the moment, and we are really looking forward to it. It’s going to be a great album,” he hinted about the upcoming record.

All of this, Blue says, was a genuine reflection of his earlier years previous to Jonas Blue, where he learned to play piano, write songs, play all different types of music to the general public at bars and weddings, and just see how people react on the dance floor. He even met Sam Smith for the first time at London’s “Harry’s Bar,” where Smith was working as a bartender and Blue as a DJ. Now that both musicians are signed to the same record label both in the US and UK, Blue recalled, “I still remember the day Sam left the bar to record the song titled ‘Latch,’ and about two years later, I went to record ‘Fast Car.’ It was crazy.”