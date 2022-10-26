MC Mong wraps up Halloween-themed concert series in Seoul

Korean hip-hop musician and producer MC Mong wrapped up two days of concerts in Seoul, walking down memory lane with longtime fans.

Dubbed “Halloween Workshop,” the Halloween-themed shows at KBS Arena in Seoul on Oct. 22 and 23 were jam-packed with the musician’s hits, ranging from classics to his recent album. Living up to his reputation as a hit-maker, MC Mong, whose real name is Shin Dong-hyun, filled the nearly three-hour set with 27 tunes, including “I Love U Oh Thank U,” “Bubble Love,” “So Fresh,” “Letter to You,” “Ice Cream” and “LUV D.N.A.” Waving colorful light sticks along to the songs, concertgoers fully immersed themselves in the festivities by singing along to the music in unison and getting up on their feet.

The highlight of the night came with a Halloween costume contest in the middle of the show. The hip-hop musician hosted the contest himself, and presented gifts to a group of winners decked out in their best costumes. He also gave out handfuls of candy as part of the concert’s special trick-or-treat event.

The show also saw special guests -- singers Soyu and Huh Gak on the first night and rapper BE’O and singer-songwriter Lee Mu-jin on the second night.

MC Mong debuted in 1998 as a member of the hip-hop group People Crew, and gained popularity in the early 2000s as an actor on the hit sitcom “Nonstop.” Since debuting as a soloist with his first album, “180 Degree,” in 2004, he has concreted himself as a hitmaker with a score of wins under his belt. But in 2010, his career suffered after he was accused of dodging his mandatory military service, though the Supreme Court eventually ruled him innocent on the suspicions.

The then-popular rapper made an attempt to revamp his career with the album “Miss Me or Diss Me” in 2014, topping music charts upon its release. In celebration of his 20th anniversary, he dropped the special album “Dark Hole” in December last year.