 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판

MC Mong wraps up Halloween-themed concert series in Seoul

By Hong Dam-young
Published : Oct 26, 2022 - 18:22       Updated : Oct 26, 2022 - 18:22
MC Mong poses with fans at his solo concert in Seoul on Sunday. (Million Market)
MC Mong poses with fans at his solo concert in Seoul on Sunday. (Million Market)

Korean hip-hop musician and producer MC Mong wrapped up two days of concerts in Seoul, walking down memory lane with longtime fans.

Dubbed “Halloween Workshop,” the Halloween-themed shows at KBS Arena in Seoul on Oct. 22 and 23 were jam-packed with the musician’s hits, ranging from classics to his recent album. Living up to his reputation as a hit-maker, MC Mong, whose real name is Shin Dong-hyun, filled the nearly three-hour set with 27 tunes, including “I Love U Oh Thank U,” “Bubble Love,” “So Fresh,” “Letter to You,” “Ice Cream” and “LUV D.N.A.” Waving colorful light sticks along to the songs, concertgoers fully immersed themselves in the festivities by singing along to the music in unison and getting up on their feet.

The highlight of the night came with a Halloween costume contest in the middle of the show. The hip-hop musician hosted the contest himself, and presented gifts to a group of winners decked out in their best costumes. He also gave out handfuls of candy as part of the concert’s special trick-or-treat event.

The show also saw special guests -- singers Soyu and Huh Gak on the first night and rapper BE’O and singer-songwriter Lee Mu-jin on the second night.

MC Mong debuted in 1998 as a member of the hip-hop group People Crew, and gained popularity in the early 2000s as an actor on the hit sitcom “Nonstop.” Since debuting as a soloist with his first album, “180 Degree,” in 2004, he has concreted himself as a hitmaker with a score of wins under his belt. But in 2010, his career suffered after he was accused of dodging his mandatory military service, though the Supreme Court eventually ruled him innocent on the suspicions.

The then-popular rapper made an attempt to revamp his career with the album “Miss Me or Diss Me” in 2014, topping music charts upon its release. In celebration of his 20th anniversary, he dropped the special album “Dark Hole” in December last year.



By Hong Dam-young (lotus@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114