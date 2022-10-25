[Land of Squid Game] Coordinating hiking outfits

With 70 percent of its land covered in mountains, many Koreans enjoy hiking as a part of their weekend leisure activity. Mountains are a place where Koreans feel a great sense of community and togetherness. And when it comes to dressing, most Koreans wear proper hiking outfits and carry their hiking sticks along with all the necessary gear for a hike. Sometimes you will see a group of middle-aged hikers wearing coordinated outfits to express their affinity as one group.

Min Byoung-chul is an endowed chair professor at Chung-Ang University who is widely known as a multicultural educator and for his practical English teaching. This content is based on his book, “Land of Squid Game,” which can be purchased at major book stores. Scan the QR code for more information. -- Ed.

