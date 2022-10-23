Regulators race to inject to contain 'Legoland Crisis' contagion

Visitors queue up to enter the Legoland theme park in Chuncheon, Gangwon Province on Sep. 28, 2022. (Yonhap)

South Korea’s economic policy chiefs, led by Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho, said Sunday the government would expand liquidity facilities to buy corporate bonds and commercial paper to stop a recent credit default from spilling over into the wider financial market.

“The government will earmark an additional 50 trillion won ($34 billion), at the least, to the current facilities,” Choo said, noting the extra cash will be used starting Monday to calm growing worries over the corporate debt markets, prompted by delinquency issues surrounding a local Legoland theme park.

Earlier this month, the local developer that built the park in partnership with Britain’s Merlin Entertainments declared it had defaulted on the overdue payments worth $142.3 million. The announcement delivered a major shock to credit markets because Gangwon Province had backed the developer in what many saw as a provincial guarantee against default.

Kim Jin-tae, governor of Gangwon Province, fueled worries Friday, when he said he would still take the company into court receivership. The governor, however, promised that the province would make the payments owed using the municipal budget that he said would be finalized by year-end.

“All of the outstanding debts will be cleared by Jan. 29 next year,” Kim told reporters, saying liquidating the company assets under court supervision was still necessary to pay off taxpayer money put into the park.

Choo, who called for the economic chiefs’ meeting for the fourth time this year since June, said bonds backed by either the government or any municipalities were still reliable.

“All local governments will follow through on the promises and guarantees they made on the commercial paper they back,” Choo said. Concrete steps to help companies involved in project finance, such as the Legoland developer, will be rolled out shortly, he added.

The latest relief package also includes a plan to create a bond market stabilization fund beginning Monday, two weeks after the announcement, which is focused on buying corporate bonds and commercial paper worth up to 1.6 trillion.

A similar fund was set up amid the global financial crisis in 2008. The Bank of Korea this month made a second major rate hike since July, as a surging US dollar and higher import costs chip away at efforts to curb inflation.

The central bank raised its policy rate to a 10-year high of 3 percent by 50 basis points -- an increase that is twice the usual size and marks a break from the August guidance that supported a gradual 25 basis point hike until this year’s last round of a rate-setting meeting in November.

Another bigger-than-usual hike is expected after the November meeting, with the Bank of Korea governor saying measures will be put in place to relieve businesses' debt burdens.