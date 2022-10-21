 Back To Top
National

Yoon calls on police to uphold legal order

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 21, 2022 - 11:42       Updated : Oct 21, 2022 - 11:42
President Yoon Suk-yeol delivers a congratulatory speech at a ceremony to mark the 77th Police Day at a convention center in Incheon on Friday. (Yonhap)
President Yoon Suk-yeol said Friday police should uphold the legal order in every sector of society in order to help people fully enjoy safety and freedom.

"Only when police protect the lives and property of people and set right the legal order in every sector of society will people enjoy full freedom," Yoon said in a congratulatory message on the 77th Police Day.

Yoon said the safety of people is a foundation of the government's commitment to freedom.

"Without the belief that the law will be upheld, neither peaceful daily life nor dazzling prosperity can be achieved," Yoon said.

Yoon also called for police to make more efforts to root out crimes against socially vulnerable people, including child abuse, stalking, scams and drug offenses.

With regard to crimes against children and stalking, Yoon said, "The nation needs to step forward more quickly."

Relevant authorities should set up a "pan-governmental safety net" to protect victims and prevent the recurrence of such crimes, Yoon said.

Yoon noted that police need to cooperate with relevant institutions and the international society to eradicate drug crimes.

Yoon said the government will spare no efforts to help police enhance their capabilities with technology, including location tracking of victims and unmanned patrol robots. (Yonhap)

