The Korea Herald kicks off forum on technology reshaping humanity

The Korea Herald, the nation’s largest English newspaper by circulation, holds its fifth annual business forum on Wednesday to shed light on the latest technology trends that could change the way people live as well as ways to make the transition smoother and more effective.

Under the theme “Humanity in Tech,” the forum has invited policymakers, industry leaders and academics to explore the growing presence of blockchain and artificial intelligence in the digital age. Keynote speaker Don Tapscott -- executive chairman of the Blockchain Research Institute and author of global bestseller “Blockchain Revolution” -- will discuss the blockchain and how people, companies, supply chains, industries and civilizations are on the precipice of change as technology that leaves out intermediaries for direct communication gains popularity.

Kim In-hwan, chairman of BOSagora Foundation, will delve into the future of the blockchain itself -- one where it will sit atop the third generation of the World Wide Web, changing the way work is done. Meanwhile, Alan Jo, chief product officer at AI investment firm Qraft Technologies, will share what he describes as the “Korean AI experience” on Wall Street.

In the afternoon session, Baek Seung-yeop, CEO of Locus X, will demonstrate what a virtual human or an influencer, for example, could do in the sector other than finance, like the entertainment industry.

Sung Nako, who heads internet giant Naver’s AI platform Clova, will discuss steps needed to make life with AI more inclusive and sustainable, chiefly by reaching out to the marginalized. Initiating dialogue and forging emotional bonds with seniors as populations rapidly age make an AI solution not only cutting-edge, but enduring for generations to come.

To deal with an aging workforce, Lee Jung-ho, co-founder and CEO of Rainbow Robotics, will present steps involving what he calls “collaborative robots” to meet the increasing demand for work support. And the workplace is just one example of an arena where “a group of diverse robots” will provide help, Lee said in a recent interview.

The forum will also examine how the technological progress will play out on human communication. Chang Dong-seon, the CEO of Curious Brain Lab whose expertise lies in cognitive and behavioral sciences, will spell out cultural evolution -- a concept that credits human development with people-to-people exchanges through language and behavior in the name of culture, rather than biological evolution or a change in traits over successive generations.

Metaverse pioneer Joel Dietz, founder and CEO of MetaMetaverse, will offer insight into where digital business is headed for now and decades to come.

As special speakers, Robert S. Langer, co-founder of US vaccine maker Moderna, and Jerome Kim, director general of the International Vaccine Institute, will lay out challenges and opportunities for mRNA vaccines.

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, Science and ICT Minister Lee Jong-ho, Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon and Rep. Yang Hyang-ja, who was special committee chair for semiconductor industry competitiveness, will deliver congratulatory remarks at the forum, which is sponsored by the Ministries of Economy and Finance and Science and ICT.

The forum is being held at the Grand Ballroom of Four Seasons Hotel Seoul from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, visit bizforum.koreaherald.com.