Tving’s new ‘Bargain’ takes original film further

From left: Jin Seon-kyu, Jun Jong-seo, director Jeon Woo-sung and Chang Ryul pose for photos before an online press conference Monday. (Tving)

Tving, local entertainment powerhouse CJ ENM’s subscription-based streaming platform, seeks to put a new spin on a story loved by movie stars, fans and filmmakers alike, with a natural disaster.

Adapted from the short film of the same title by filmmaker Lee Chung-hyun, Tving’s upcoming series “Bargain” revolves around people who gather at a remote motel with ulterior motives -- seeking to bargain for sex.

Unlike the original project, the series follows the characters after an unexpected earthquake.

While fans are excited to see the award-winning short film adapted to a six-part series, the actors and staff emphasized their experience in the making of the series.

“Like the original film, the series was shot in a single take. This was something that first came into my mind when directing the series. I think this single-take style will allow the viewers to feel the excitement and the thrill the characters experience," rookie director Jeon Woo-sung, who also took part in filming the original project, said in an online press conference Monday.

Actor Jin Seon-kyu, who was a big fan of the film, added that shooting “Bargain” felt like preparing for a musical.