Korea Herald, Daily Times pledge to boost Korea-Africa media cooperation

A signing ceremony was held at the Korea Herald headquarters in Yongsan-gu, Seoul, Friday, with the Daily Times chairman Fidelis Anosike, and Korea Herald CEO Choi Jin-young in attendance.
The agreement is aimed at creating and exchanging journalistic content and sources, covering news, increasing awareness, co-hosting events, and conducting interviews based on strategic interests through the memorandum.
Korea and Nigeria have a solidified economic cooperation and now it’s the right time to enhance technological exchange in areas such as blockchain, metaverse, artificial intelligence, and the internet of things, said Anosike.
Anosike highlighted Nigeria’s population of 206 million and access to 600 million people within one hour's flight in West Africa as an important factor for The Korea Herald's collaboration.
“Africa as a whole and Nigeria, in particular, carries strategic significance to Korea for mutual exchange,” said Choi, stressing strengthening people-to-people ties by bridging the information gap.
Choi said the memorandum would enhance bilateral awareness and prospects between Korea and Nigeria expanding the media network in the African region while making use of Korea’s media content.