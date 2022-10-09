Korea Herald, Daily Times pledge to boost Korea-Africa media cooperation

The Korea Herald CEO Choi Jin-young(right) and Daily Times chairman Fidelis Anosike exchange greetings after signing a memorandum of understanding at The Korea Herald office in Yongsan-gu on Friday. (The Korea Herald)

The Korea Herald on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding with the Daily Times, a Nigerian daily published since June 1925, to enhance media cooperation.

A signing ceremony was held at the Korea Herald headquarters in Yongsan-gu, Seoul, Friday, with the Daily Times chairman Fidelis Anosike, and Korea Herald CEO Choi Jin-young in attendance.

The agreement is aimed at creating and exchanging journalistic content and sources, covering news, increasing awareness, co-hosting events, and conducting interviews based on strategic interests through the memorandum.

Korea and Nigeria have a solidified economic cooperation and now it’s the right time to enhance technological exchange in areas such as blockchain, metaverse, artificial intelligence, and the internet of things, said Anosike.