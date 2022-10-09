 Back To Top
Hangeul Day
National

Korea Herald, Daily Times pledge to boost Korea-Africa media cooperation

By Sanjay Kumar
Published : Oct 9, 2022 - 15:39       Updated : Oct 9, 2022 - 16:09

The Korea Herald CEO Choi Jin-young(right) and Daily Times chairman Fidelis Anosike exchange greetings after signing a memorandum of understanding at The Korea Herald office in Yongsan-gu on Friday. (The Korea Herald)
The Korea Herald CEO Choi Jin-young(right) and Daily Times chairman Fidelis Anosike exchange greetings after signing a memorandum of understanding at The Korea Herald office in Yongsan-gu on Friday. (The Korea Herald)
The Korea Herald on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding with the Daily Times, a Nigerian daily published since June 1925, to enhance media cooperation.

A signing ceremony was held at the Korea Herald headquarters in Yongsan-gu, Seoul, Friday, with the Daily Times chairman Fidelis Anosike, and Korea Herald CEO Choi Jin-young in attendance.

The agreement is aimed at creating and exchanging journalistic content and sources, covering news, increasing awareness, co-hosting events, and conducting interviews based on strategic interests through the memorandum.

Korea and Nigeria have a solidified economic cooperation and now it’s the right time to enhance technological exchange in areas such as blockchain, metaverse, artificial intelligence, and the internet of things, said Anosike.

Anosike highlighted Nigeria’s population of 206 million and access to 600 million people within one hour's flight in West Africa as an important factor for The Korea Herald's collaboration. 

Attendees of the signing ceremony discuss the significance of the media ecosystem and the need for information exchange between Nigeria and Korea. (The Korea Herald)
Attendees of the signing ceremony discuss the significance of the media ecosystem and the need for information exchange between Nigeria and Korea. (The Korea Herald)
“Korea Herald and Daily Times partnership would effectively disseminate exclusive content in Korea and Africa,” said Anosike.

“Africa as a whole and Nigeria, in particular, carries strategic significance to Korea for mutual exchange,” said Choi, stressing strengthening people-to-people ties by bridging the information gap.

Choi said the memorandum would enhance bilateral awareness and prospects between Korea and Nigeria expanding the media network in the African region while making use of Korea’s media content.



By Sanjay Kumar (sanjaykumar@heraldcorp.com)
