 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

Hyundai IONIQ 5 named one of Wards 10 best engine systems

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 28, 2022 - 10:55       Updated : Sept 28, 2022 - 10:55
This file photo provided by Hyundai Motor shows the all-electric IONIQ 5 equipped with the EV-only E-GMP powertrain system developed by Hyundai Motor Group. (Hyundai Motor)
This file photo provided by Hyundai Motor shows the all-electric IONIQ 5 equipped with the EV-only E-GMP powertrain system developed by Hyundai Motor Group. (Hyundai Motor)

The EV-only powertrain on Hyundai Motor Co.'s all-electric IONIQ 5 was named one of the Wards 10 Best Engines & Propulsion systems, the company said Wednesday.

The IONIQ 5 was selected for its performance, charging capability, range and price, Hyundai Motor said in a statement.

The South Korean carmaker has won 15 Wards 10 Best Engines & Propulsion systems recognitions since the annual awards were established in 1995.

"The IONIQ 5 redefines the modern vehicle, not only from the propulsion standpoint. The car creates a new, roomy interior space by taking advantage of all the things an EV platform doesn't have, like a transmission tunnel, according to WardsAuto Judge Drew Winter.

The IONIQ 5's propulsion system does not just sell the car; it redefines what a car can be, he said.

"With the introduction of our new E-GMP platform, the IONIQ 5 created new advancements in the automotive powertrain world with ultra-fast charging and Vehicle to Load two-way on-board charging," Lee Byung-ho in charge of electrified propulsion development at Hyundai America Technical Center Inc. said in the statement. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114