 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

Kepco’s Barakah nuclear power plant begins operation in UAE

By Lee Yoon-seo
Published : Sept 23, 2022 - 14:30       Updated : Sept 23, 2022 - 14:30
Barakah unit 1 reactor at United Arab Emirates (Yonhap)
Barakah unit 1 reactor at United Arab Emirates (Yonhap)

State-run utility firm Korea Electric Power Corp. said Friday that a nuclear power plant it helped build in the United Arab Emirates had begun its operation.

According to Kepco, operators of the unit 3 reactor at Barakah, UAE, has reached a criticality level.

Criticality refers to the normal operating condition of a reactor in which nuclear fuel sustains a fission chain reaction.

The joint venture between Kepco and Emirates Nuclear Power Corporation has completed test-runs for operation of unit 3 reactor and loaded fuel for it in June.

Unit 3 reactor is scheduled to initiate its commercial operation in the first half of next year, after being connected to the UAE’s national power grid and completing tests such as performance guarantee tests.

The UAE nuclear power plant unit 1 initiated its commercial operations in April last year, with the UAE nuclear power plant unit 2 beginning its commercial operation in March.

“Once the unit 3 reactor initiates its commercial operations, 1,400 megawatts of zero-carbon emission electricity will be added to the UAE's grid,” said an official from Kepco.

When the four units are in commercial operation, the Barakah plant will produce up to 25 percent of the UAE's electricity needs and will annually prevent about 22.4 million tons of carbon emissions, according to the ENEC.



By Lee Yoon-seo (yoonseo.3348@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114