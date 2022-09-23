SK Telecom's 5G download speed ranks No. 1 among global telecos: report

SK Telecom, South Korea's largest wireless carrier, ranks No. 1 in terms of 5G network download speed, an industry report showed Friday.

According to global mobile industry tracker Opensignal, the average download speed using SK Telecom's 5G network was recorded at 469.6 megabits per second, 2.55 times faster than the 184.2 Mbps average among global mobile carriers.

LG Uplus Corp., the country's third-largest mobile carrier, ranked second, with 429.6 Mbps, followed by Bulgaria's Vivacom, Tele2 AB of Sweden and KT of South Korea.

In terms of 5G upload speed, SK Telecom was ranked seventh, and LG Uplus came in at 16th place. SK Telecom, KT and LG Uplus took the top three spots in terms of 5G gaming experience, the report showed. (Yonhap)