Preliminary 'Chip 4’ meeting expected next week as China monitors

US President Joe Biden (left) and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol (center) look around a Samsung Electronics chip plant in Pyeongtaek, 65 kilometers south of Seoul, on May 20, 2022, guided by Lee Jae-yong, the de facto leader of Samsung Group and Samsung Electronics vice chairman. Biden arrived in South Korea that day for his first visit to the country since he took office. (Yonhap)

With the first meeting of the US-led “Chip 4” semiconductor alliance expected to take place before the end of this month, China appears to be closely monitoring its proceedings.

The preliminary meeting involving the US, South Korea, Japan and Taiwan is reportedly expected to take place early next week. In response, the Chinese ambassador to Korea met with a Korean lawmaker on Tuesday to reiterate Beijing’s opposition.

At the first Chip 4 meeting, working-level officials of the four countries are expected to participate in the meeting remotely. There, the countries are expected begin discussions on setting the identity and trajectory of the envisioned chip alliance.

The Chip 4 alliance, also known as the Fab 4, was first proposed by US President Joe Biden, aimed at building connections with global chip powerhouses Korea, Japan and Taiwan.

With the US as a chips design powerhouse, and the other three countries having top capabilities in manufacturing and production of critical equipment and materials, the envisioned alliance would cover all major areas of the chips value chain.

In response, China has criticized the alliance as an entity aimed at containing China’s growing influence in the industry and opposed South Korea’s joining the grouping.

As it exports a major portion of its semiconductors to China, South Korea was reluctant to confirm its participation in the US-led alliance. The South Korean government has only said it will be attending the preliminary meeting and has not yet settled on whether to permanently join the group. However, its participation is highly likely.

In an interview with the New York Times this week, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said the Chip 4 alliance is “necessary” for the four countries to closely communicate on the semiconductor industry.



