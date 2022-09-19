Korea Herald to hold forum on tech reshaping humanity

The Korea Herald, the nation’s largest English newspaper by circulation, will hold its annual business forum on Oct. 19 to shed light on the latest technology trends that could change the way people live and the ways to make the transition smooth and effective.

Under the theme of “Humanity in Tech,” the forum invites policymakers, industry leaders and diplomats to discuss what technological advances mean for people-to-people exchanges and the life adjustments needed to make the best of progress to come.

Keynote speaker Don Tapscott, executive chairman of the Blockchain Research Institute and author of the global global bestseller “Blockchain Revolution,” will offer his insight into the future of technology and humanity, while Alan Jo, chief product officer at AI investment firm Qraft Technologies, will share what he describes as the “Korean AI experience” in Wall Street.

Lee Jung-ho, co-founder and CEO of Rainbow Robotics, will talk about the future of the robotics industry. “A group of diverse robots” is what the company is after, Lee says, stressing the role of “collaborative robots” as demand for work support is increasingly growing amid a global push to deal with an aging workforce.

Meanwhile, Chang Dong-seon, CEO of Curious Brain Lab whose expertise lies in cognitive and behavioral sciences, will explain how the technological progress will affect human communication, while Sung Nako, who heads internet giant Naver’s AI platform, will address steps needed to make a life with AI sustainable.

As special speakers, Robert S. Langer, co-founder of vaccine maker Moderna, and Jerome Kim, director general of the International Vaccine Institute, will lay out challenges and opportunities for mRNA vaccines.

The forum will be held in the Grand Ballroom at Four Seasons Hotel Seoul from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, visit bizforum.koreaherald.com.