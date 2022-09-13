 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

National education committee yet to set sail

By Im Eun-byel
Published : Sept 13, 2022 - 16:11       Updated : Sept 13, 2022 - 16:11

Education Vice Minister Jang Sang-yoon speaks at a meeting held at the governmental complex in Seoul, Tuesday. (Yonhap)
Education Vice Minister Jang Sang-yoon speaks at a meeting held at the governmental complex in Seoul, Tuesday. (Yonhap)

The launch of a national education committee is being stalled as related bodies dispute the right to recommend members.

The committee, tasked with deliberating on long-term education policy, was initially scheduled to be launched in July.

While the committee is to have 21 members, the National Assembly, entitled to recommend nine of the committee members, has so far selected only two nominees. The president has the right to name five.

Education-related bodies can also recommend a total of two members for the committee. The related enforcement decree states if there are more than two education-related bodies, the groups should reach the recommendation through discussion.

Based on the decree, 14 related bodies decided that three groups -- Korea Federation of Teachers' Association, Korean Teachers and Education Workers Union and Korea Federation of Teachers Union -- should recommend a total of two members.

The three groups, however, were not able to agree on the terms, and the Education Ministry said it will receive the recommendations from the groups with the greatest membership.

While the Korea Federation of Teachers' Association has allocated its spot for the recommendation, the Korean Teachers and Education Workers Union and Korea Federation of Teachers Union have been locked in a dispute over the right to recommend.

The Korean Teachers and Education Workers Union has applied for an injunction that calls for the court to order the suspension of the Korea Federation of Teachers Union’s recommendation, claiming the latter group has more members due to an overlap, and therefore it is not just for the group to have the right to recommend a member.

Meanwhile, the National Assembly Research Service has advised the committee to receive recommendations from the public.

The national education committee should secure independence and neutrality, receiving open recommendation of its members in a process that involves the public, the research service said through its report released Monday.

Additionally, the 2023 governmental budget plan showed the education committee will have a budget of 8.8 billion won ($6.4 million), which is significantly less than that of other similar institutions. The Korea Communications Commission will have a budget of 49.3 billion won and the National Human Rights Commission will be granted a budget of 40.6 billion won for next year.

By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114