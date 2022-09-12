Yoon plans to travel to Britain ahead of visits to US, Canada

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol writes in the guest book after paying respects to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, at the altar prepared at the British Embassy in Seoul on Friday. (Yonhap)

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol will go on a seven-day trip visiting Britain, Canada and the US, where he will attend major international events including the British monarch's funeral, the presidential office said Monday.

With his departure planned on Sept. 18, Yoon will first attend Britain's Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral that is slated to take place in London on Sept. 19, according to Kim Sun-han of the national security office.

Joining other world leaders, Yoon will pay tribute to the world's oldest and longest-serving head of state before taking off for New York, where he will attend the 77th UN General Assembly, Kim said.

"Yoon's attendance to the (queen's) funeral comes after a comprehensive consideration of factors, including the historic importance of the bilateral relations of South Korea and Britain, and the great legacy of the queen and her affection toward Korea," Kim said.

At the UN General Assembly, of which the first day of the High-Level General Debate will take place on Sept. 20, Yoon will deliver a keynote speech.

Yoon is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with state heads of other countries, such as Japan and the United States on the sidelines of the UN event.

Tribute to the queen

Yoon made an impromptu visit to the British Embassy in Seoul to pay his respects on Friday.

"Deepest condolences to the people of the United Kingdom for the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. She had a strong belief in the cause of human freedom and left great legacies of dignity," Yoon said in a message posted in English on Twitter on Friday.

"Her kind heart and good deed will remain in our memories."

In another post on Facebook, Yoon lauded the queen as a "defender of freedom" who offered consolation and comfort to the people around the world after World War II.

"Queen Elizabeth II showed of an exemplary leadership that penetrated the tumultuous 20th century and the uncertainties of the 21st century," Yoon said in the Facebook message.

"When the dark times of the World War ended and the door to a new era opened, she offered consolation and comfort to many people around the world as a defender of freedom."

Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96 on Thursday, after 70 years on the throne. The funeral for the queen is to be held at 11 a.m. on Sept. 19 at London's Westminster Abbey, according to Buckingham Palace.

The queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four days prior to the funeral, for the public to visit and pay their respects.



