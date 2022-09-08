 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Life&Style

Gucci fashion show makes U-turn to Gyeongbokgung

By Kim Hae-yeon
Published : Sept 8, 2022 - 11:11       Updated : Sept 8, 2022 - 11:11

Gyeongbokgung's Geunjeongjeon at night (Yonhap)
Gyeongbokgung's Geunjeongjeon at night (Yonhap)
Less than two weeks after the Cultural Heritage Administration called off luxury brand Gucci’s fashion show to be held at Gyeongbokgung on Nov. 1, Gucci Korea on Thursday announced that the fashion show would take place as planned.

Gucci's creative director Alessandro Michele will stage his first runway show in Korea at the central Seoul palace, according to Gucci Korea's press release on Thursday. The release stated that artistic and historic value of the Joseon palace will contribute in writing a new chapter for the Gucci fashion show's narrative.

The CHA's committee had granted conditional approval for the show on Aug. 16, with guidelines, including verifying historical facts and taking advise from relevant history experts. On Aug. 29, however, Korean media reported that the CHA had canceled the event.

Although the CHA did not make an official statement on the latest development, an official at the agency confirmed that an agreement has been made with Gucci to host the runway show at the palace.

"After the plan to cancel the Gucci show at Gyeongbokgung, we discussed the matter closely with Gucci once again to before making a final decision," an official at the CHA told The Korea Herald, Thursday.

The official added public opinion on the issue was one of the factors considered in making the final decision.

The CHA has been trying to avoid courting further controversies that could be raised by approving historical locations to be used by the private sector after a recent public uproar over the use of Cheong Wa Dae, the former presidential office, in a fashion magazine spread, the official said.

By Kim Hae-yeon (hykim@heraldcorp.com)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114