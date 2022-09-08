Gucci fashion show makes U-turn to Gyeongbokgung

Gyeongbokgung's Geunjeongjeon at night (Yonhap)
Less than two weeks after the Cultural Heritage Administration called off luxury brand Gucci’s fashion show to be held at Gyeongbokgung on Nov. 1, Gucci Korea on Thursday announced that the fashion show would take place as planned.
Gucci's creative director Alessandro Michele will stage his first runway show in Korea at the central Seoul palace, according to Gucci Korea's press release on Thursday. The release stated that artistic and historic value of the Joseon palace will contribute in writing a new chapter for the Gucci fashion show's narrative.
The CHA's committee had granted conditional approval for the show on Aug. 16, with guidelines, including verifying historical facts and taking advise from relevant history experts. On Aug. 29, however, Korean media reported that the CHA had canceled the event.
Although the CHA did not make an official statement on the latest development, an official at the agency confirmed that an agreement has been made with Gucci to host the runway show at the palace.
"After the plan to cancel the Gucci show at Gyeongbokgung, we discussed the matter closely with Gucci once again to before making a final decision," an official at the CHA told The Korea Herald, Thursday.
The official added public opinion on the issue was one of the factors considered in making the final decision.
The CHA has been trying to avoid courting further controversies that could be raised by approving historical locations to be used by the private sector after a recent public uproar over the use of Cheong Wa Dae, the former presidential office, in a fashion magazine spread, the official said.
By Kim Hae-yeon (hykim@heraldcorp.com
)