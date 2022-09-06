 Back To Top
National

DP leader Lee decides not to comply with prosecution summons

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 6, 2022 - 09:32       Updated : Sept 6, 2022 - 09:32
Rep. Lee Jae-myung, leader of the main opposition Democratic Party, speaks during a meeting of the party's Supreme Council at the National Assembly in Seoul on Monday. (Yonhap)
Opposition leader Lee Jae-myung decided not to comply with a prosecution summons because he has answered all questions in writing, a party spokesperson said Tuesday.

Lee of the main opposition Democratic Party has been asked to come to the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office by 10 a.m. Tuesday for questioning over allegations that he violated the election law by making false statements about land development projects pushed for in the city of Seongnam, just south of Seoul, when he was mayor.

"Chairman Lee accepted the prosecution's request for written questioning and submitted a written response. Since the cause for attending the probe has dissolved, Lee will not attend in person," Rep. An Ho-young said in a written press briefing.

An said Lee submitted his response and sent it to the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office a day earlier and notified the prosecution by phone.

The DP has branded the investigation as "political revenge" against Lee and "political oppression" aimed at breaking up the opposition party. Lee also protested the summons, saying the Yoon government is "nitpicking with something absurd." (Yonhap)

