Entertainment

[Newsmaker] Lee You-mi wins Emmy, first for Korean actor

Netflix’s “Squid Game” bags four trophies at Creative Arts Emmys

By Lee Si-jin
Published : Sept 5, 2022 - 14:53       Updated : Sept 5, 2022 - 15:09

Lee You-mi poses for photos after winning an Emmy Award at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Sunday. (Television Academy)
Lee You-mi poses for photos after winning an Emmy Award at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Sunday. (Television Academy)

Lee You-mi, 28, won the Emmy Award for outstanding guest actress in a drama series on Monday.

At the televised ceremony of the 2022 Creative Arts Emmys, Lee was named the winner of outstanding guest actress in a drama series, beating Marcia Gay Harden from “The Morning Show,” Martha Kelly from “Euphoria” and Hope Davis, Sanaa Lathan and Harriet Walter from “Succession.”

“I’m so happy to win a prestigious award. I would like to thank director Hwang Dong-hyuk, members of ‘Squid Game,’ Netflix and all the fans who showed their love and support my character Ji-yeong,” Lee’s agency Varo Entertainment relayed to The Korea Herald, quoting the actress.

“I feel great. I am so happy!” Lee added.

Referred to as Player No. 240, Lee starred as Ji-yeong, a young woman competing in a brutal contest for 45.6 billion won ($38.1 million) in prize money after serving time in prison for killing her abusive stepfather.

She became the first South Korean actor to win in an individual acting category at the Emmys.

Rising to instant stardom with "Squid Game," Lee extended her international fame in another Netflix hit, zombie thriller "All of Us Are Dead," earning her the nickname "daughter of Netflix" in Korea.

A new sports drama series titled "Mental Coach Jegal," in which the 28-year-old actor plays her first leading role, is set to be released Sept. 12.

Aside from Lee, global sensation “Squid Game” also won prizes for outstanding special visual effects in a single episode, outstanding production design for narrative contemporary program and outstanding stunt performance.

VFX producer Kim Hye-jin wins an Emmy for outstanding special visual effects in a single episode for "Squid Game." (Television Academy)
VFX producer Kim Hye-jin wins an Emmy for outstanding special visual effects in a single episode for "Squid Game." (Television Academy)

The 74th edition of the Creative Arts Emmys honors the best in artistic and technical achievement in prime time TV programs that aired from June 1, 2021 to May 31, 2022, as chosen by the Academy of Television Arts and Science.

After winning four trophies in the Creative Arts Emmys, “Squid Game” awaits the main 2022 Emmys ceremony, hosted by US actor Kenan Thompson, to be held live on Sept. 12 in Los Angeles.



By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com)
