CIX delves into essence of love in ‘OK Not’

Boy band CIX poses during a press conference in Seoul for its 5th EP, “OK’ Episode 1: OK Not,” on Monday. (C9 Entertainment)



Boy band CIX has rounded out the summer by finally deciphering the code to its “OK” series. The quintet dropped its 5th EP “OK’ Episode 1: OK Not” on Monday evening.



This marks the boy band’s first return to the local music world since the release of its first LP “‘Ok’ Prologue: Be OK” in August 2021.



“We’ve poured all we got into this project because it’s been a year since we last released an album. From settling on which song to include on the album to the choreography, all of us were involved in many parts of the whole production process,” leader BX said.



Since it marks the start of the band’s “OK” universe, Seung-hun added that many fans and listeners should look forward to how the band unfolds its stories through music.



During Monday’s press conference, BX said, as the title suggests, “OK Not” is an album that throws out one question that searches for the true meaning of love: “What is the true essence of love?”



Through working on the album, the group concluded that in order to win the heart of someone you love, one must spare no effort, knowing how to sometimes twist and turn between one’s mind and instinct, and at times, consider breaking several rules to be close to them. Through the EP’s four tracks, the quintet goes through the different stages and struggles of love.



In particular, CIX aims to show different emotions and feelings stemming from love, such as pain, desire, patience and loneliness.



Leading the four-song package is “458,” which Hyun-suk described as an electro hip-hop mix track interwoven with a melodic piano, rough bass sounds and drum beats that set the song’s tone.







