Naver becomes 1st Korean IT firm to join RE100

Solar panels on top of Naver’s second headquarters, known as 1784, in Pangyo, Gyeonggi Province (Naver)
Naver has become the first South Korean information technology company to join the global RE100 renewable energy initiative to achieve carbon neutrality, the firm said Monday.
The RE100 initiative, which is led by the Climate Group in partnership with CDP -- formerly known as Carbon Disclosure Project -- commits members to using 100 percent renewable electricity.
Naver said it plans to initiate its “2040 Carbon Negative” roadmap, which was established last year, to meet the goal of having 100 percent renewable energy. Under the roadmap, Naver intends to convert 60 percent of all energy sources to renewable power by 2030 and gradually achieve 100 percent renewable energy by 2040.
According to Naver, 99 percent of its greenhouse gas emissions come from the energy used in the company’s headquarters and data centers.
The IT giant said it will carry out more power purchase agreements to buy electricity produced through renewable energy and create action plans, such as building more renewable power plants in the office buildings and data centers as well as introducing energy-efficient technologies.
“We will establish ourselves as Korea’s representative tech company that operates its business in an environmentally friendly way that is on par with other global tech giants,” said Lim Dong-a, executive director of the environment program at Naver.
