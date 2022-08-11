‘Where would I go?’: Seoul’s underground dwellers see few options

Sohn Mal-nyeon’s home is located in one of the alleyways around Namsung Sangye market in Seoul’s southern central Dongjak, which was among the districts hit hardest by the heavy downpour. (Kim Arin/The Korea Herald)



Seoul is banning subterranean living spaces after a series of deaths due to flooding. Over the last three days of downpour, a child and three adults drowned in their semi-basement homes, known as “banjiha.”



Seoul announced Wednesday that in the next two decades, it would phase out all forms of underground residences that are home to about 5 percent of all families in the city.



Mayor Oh Se-hun said in a press release that banjiha homes were “residential structures that threaten the safety of their occupants” and that they needed to be abolished.



“This is going to be a long-term project for improving the safety of homes across the city,” he said.



But for many of the banjiha dwellers, leaving is not an option.





Sohn goes down the stairs leading to the entrance of her basement home. Piled up against the wall are wet household goods damaged by the rain. (Kim Arin/The Korea Herald)

Sohn said water poured in through the windows of her bathroom and kitchen. At one point, the water was up to her knees, she said. (Kim Arin/The Korea Herald)