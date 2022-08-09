Yoon bashed for working from home as downpour traps him overnight

Record rainfall inundated streets of Gangnam on Monday. (Yonhap)
The main opposition Democratic Party of Korea on Tuesday raised pressure on President Yoon Suk-yeol for responding Monday’s heavy rains from his apartment in southern Seoul.
Yoon, who became the country’s first commuting president by refusing to move into Cheong Wa Dae, worked from home before he showed up at the national emergency headquarters at around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Yoon’s office said Tuesday that the president was receiving phone calls from the Seoul mayor and ministers from late Monday through early hours of Tuesday, as his neighborhood was among the more severely hit in the city.
The Democratic Party’s Rep. Ko Min-jung, who formerly worked as spokesperson for former President Moon Jae-in, slammed Yoon’s absence in a Facebook post Tuesday.
“The president was unable to be present in person as the rest of the government was coordinating response. This goes on to show why the president’s residence and office need to be closely located,” she said.
Meanwhile the post of Seoul city’s office of safety management remains vacant, after the last person to hold the post was appointed as the deputy mayor. The safety management office oversees the city’s response to major disasters and emergencies.
On the vacancy, Seoul told The Korea Herald that the job was being still being executed by the director of water management.
The head of Seoul’s Mapo district, Park Kang-soo, meanwhile drew criticism for a “tone-deaf” Facebook post.
As the rain stranded commuters and flooded homes, Park shared photographs of himself having dinner with a caption which read, “Dinner on a rainy evening. This place is delicious.” The post has since been deleted.
While high-level Seoul executives face accusations of insensitivity, and the president for not being in his office, at least one official was killed on duty.
In Dongjak, a western district in Seoul, an official died while responding to the downpour at around 7:30 p.m. Monday. A district official told The Korea Herald that the official was cleaning up trees knocked over by the rain.
By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com
)