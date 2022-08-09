 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Entertainment

‘Perhaps Love’ bags two awards at 21st New York Asian Film Festival

By Song Seung-hyun
Published : Aug 9, 2022 - 14:03       Updated : Aug 9, 2022 - 14:03
Actor-turned-director Cho Eun-ji‘s debut feature “Perhaps Love“ staring Ryu Seung-ryong (NEW)
Actor-turned-director Cho Eun-ji‘s debut feature “Perhaps Love“ staring Ryu Seung-ryong (NEW)


Director Cho Eun-ji’s debut feature “Perhaps Love” bagged two awards -- audience award and best from the East award-- at the 21st New York Asian Film Festival, according to the film’s distributor NEW on Tuesday.

“It has not been long since we celebrated Ryu Seung-ryong receiving the award for his performance, and I am truly honored to receive the audience award as well,” Cho said, according to NEW. “I would like to express my gratitude to the audience for their enthusiastic response and to the organizers of the New York Asian Film Festival.”

Inaugural best from the East award was given to actor Ryu Seung-ryong for playing writer Hyun in “Perhaps Love.”

The audience award is given to works selected by the festival audience. Many Korean films, including “My Sassy Girl,” “Castaway on the Moon” and “I Can Speak,” have been previous recipients of the audience award of the New York Asian Film Festival.

Samuel Jamier, executive director of the New York Asian Film Festival, highlighted that he is glad to present the audience award to Cho’s movie, which is realistic and also has a sense of humor. He added that the actors in the film also showed great ensemble under the leadership of director Cho.

Actor-turned-director Cho’s comedy film centers around bestselling author Hyun (played by Ryu) and his ex-wife, Mi-ae (played by Oh Na-ra), and their complex relationship, which evokes laughter in unexpected ways.

The annual New York Asian Film Festival introduces both commercial and art films from Asia. This year’s event was held from July 15 to 31. Director Cho and actor Ryu both attended the screening event held at Film at Lincoln Center in New York on July 26 during the fest.


By Song Seung-hyun (ssh@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114