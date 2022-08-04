[Herald Interview] Jung Woo-sung says working with best friend Lee Jung-jae was not easy

Jung Woo-sung (Megabox Plus M)





Top star Jung Woo-sung said he felt more pressure working with Lee Jung-jae since he really wanted his best friend’s directorial debut feature “Hunt” to be a success.



The top actors became close friends while working together in the movie “City of the Rising Sun,” directed by Kim Sung-soo in 1999. Their fans have taken to calling the two the “Cheongdam couple,” as they are often spotted hanging out together at bars and restaurants in the Cheongdam-dong neighborhood in Seoul.



“We kept on reminding ourselves that this project should not be something that is meaningful only to us. We did not want people to say ‘they had their fun’ when the film was released,” Jung said during an interview with a group of local reporters at a cafe in Samcheong-dong, central Seoul, on Wednesday. “It was almost like our mission.”



In “Hunt,” which is set in the 1980s, Jung played an elite South Korean agent with the Agency for National Security Planning named Kim Jung-do. The agent starts to suspect that his colleague, Park Pyung-ho (played by Lee), is a North Korean spy. But Kim is not the only who is distrustful; Park is also suspicious of Kim.



Although Jung is a 28-year veteran actor, he was nevertheless anxious about the audience’s response.



Asked about what he thought about the good reviews from the local media since the press screening on July 27, Jung started his answer with a shy laugh.





Actor Jung Woo-sung stars in “Hunt.” (Megabox Plus M)