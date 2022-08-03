The tricky calculus of second boosters in mostly breakthrough-infected Korea

President Yoon Suk-yeol receives his second booster vaccination on July 13 at a public health clinic in Jung-gu, central Seoul. (Yonhap)



This spring, South Korea saw one of the highest case rates of the original COVID-19 variant omicron BA.1 and its “sibling” BA.2 in the world. Now the country is distributing a second round of boosters to fight the most recently dominant BA.5, another omicron subvariant.



The initial omicron surge that lasted from late January through April led to about 16 million cases here, peaking at a one-day high of 621,147 cases on March 17, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency’s statistics.



At the time, only about 3 percent of people in their 60s and above remained unvaccinated, with most cases being “breakthrough infections,” meaning infection after full vaccination.



At the height of the BA.1-BA.2 wave from Feb. 27 to March 26, 7,179,059 people aged 12 and older -- the cutoff age for vaccination eligibility then -- were confirmed with an infection. Some 60 percent of them had been vaccinated with a third dose and 32 percent had completed their primary vaccine series.



The widespread presence of relatively recent omicron breakthrough infections in the population raises the question of whether a fourth dose of a vaccine based on the original Wuhan strain is justified, and if so, for whom.



Some data suggest hybrid immunity, or vaccine-induced immunity combined with natural immunity, may be superior to vaccination or infection alone. A June 15 article from the New England Journal of Medicine noted that hybrid immunity “resulting from previous infection and recent booster vaccination conferred the strongest protection.”



The spread of BA.5 in South Korea seems to be sparing people with prior immunity, at least based on the KCDA’s early analysis.



The KDCA said 97 percent of infections that occurred in the first week of July were in people with no documented infection history, with the other 3 percent being reinfections. Similarly, in the second week of July, people who have never been infected before made up 96 percent of new infections.





Mixed messages



As South Korea began distributing fourth doses in April, the KDCA said older adults were “recommended” to get boosted for the second time.



The recommendation has since subtly shifted to “it depends.”



According to the KDCA guidelines issued on July 28, boosters are optional for people who have been breakthrough-infected regardless of their age and risk profile. Anyone 50 and older are eligible to get a fourth dose, but only “if desired.”



In a phone call with The Korea Herald on Sunday, Kwon Geun-young, the director of KDCA’s vaccination management division, said that “the context has changed with fourth doses.”



“Unlike last year when we were distributing the first two doses and boosters, a lot more people have come down with an infection,” he said. “The basic premise of our second booster strategy is that it’s mainly for people who have never had COVID-19.”



Kwon said this was because infection, especially infection after full vaccination, was known to provide some protection.



“There is evidence that getting a second dose and finishing your primary series is beneficial, even after infection. Whereas with a third or fourth dose, the evidence isn’t as clear that the additional vaccination would give a higher immunity in people who have been breakthrough-infected,” he said.



He said the July 28 guidelines were based on deliberations by the national advisory committee on immunization.



And yet people who are at least 50 years old were still alerted to make their fourth dose appointments if they had a positive test three months or longer ago.



The KDCA’s text alert does not clearly state the changed recommendations for people with past infections.



The alert, which is sent automatically to eligible people, reads: “To prevent severe disease and deaths from COVID-19, the KDCA is distributing fourth vaccine doses to over-50s. As 120 days have passed from your third dose, you are due to receive your fourth dose. Steps for booking your fourth dose appointment are as follows.”



Some health care workers delivering vaccinations say they haven’t taken steps to ensure fourth doses aren’t recommended for all those who are eligible. A primary care physician whose office is in Seoul said that he “wasn’t familiar with the differing recommendations based on infection history,” saying he wasn’t notified about the update.



On the confusion and mixed signals, Kwon told The Korea Herald on Tuesday that the KCDA “plans on working with municipalities to communicate the recommendation status better to the public.”







The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency’s COVID-19 vaccination guidelines released July 28