 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Entertainment

Stray Kids releases new digital single

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 1, 2022 - 09:45       Updated : Aug 1, 2022 - 09:45
This photo provided by JYP Entertainment is a promotional poster for Stray Kids' latest digital single titled
This photo provided by JYP Entertainment is a promotional poster for Stray Kids' latest digital single titled "Mixtape: Time Out." (JYP Entertainment)

K-pop group Stray Kids put out its new digital single, titled "Mixtape: Time Out," on Monday, the group's agency said.

"Aug. 1 is a meaningful day, when the name of the band's fandom 'Stay' was made, so the band prepared a surprise present to celebrate the fandom's birthday," JYP Entertainment said.

"Mixtape: Time Out," released at midnight, is a rock genre song written by the members based on their experience from their latest trip to Gangwon Province on the east coast.

The digital single is the fourth release from the group's "Mixtape Project" series, which began in 2019.

Under the project, Stray Kids has dropped "Mixtape: Gone Days," "Mixtape: On Track" and "Mixtape: Oh."

Debuting in 2018, Stray Kids has been known for its intense stage performance and unique music style. In March, the band debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 main albums chart with its sixth Korean EP, "Oddinary," becoming the third K-pop act ever to top the chart. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114