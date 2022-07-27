 Back To Top
National

S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases top 100,000 in over 3 months

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 27, 2022 - 09:49       Updated : Jul 27, 2022 - 09:49
Paramedics carry a COVID-19 patient on a stretcher at a hospital in eastern Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)
Paramedics carry a COVID-19 patient on a stretcher at a hospital in eastern Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

South Korea's new COVID-19 cases surpassed the 100,000 mark for the first time in more than three months on Wednesday as the new wave of an omicron subvariant is spreading fast.

The country added 100,285 new COVID-19 infections, including 532 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 19,446,946, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

Wednesday's number is the largest since 111,291 reported on April 20 and up from Tuesday's 99,327. The daily infection cases have soared to the five digits from four digits since late June as the rapid spread of the omicron subvariant BA.5 is taking hold.

The country added 25 COVID-19 deaths, raising the death toll to 24,932.

The number of critically ill patients stood at 177, up by nine from the previous day.

Health authorities predict that the latest virus uptrend will continue for the next two to three weeks. (Yonhap)

