National

Female Air Force officer found dead at local base: source

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 19, 2022 - 11:23       Updated : Jul 19, 2022 - 11:29
(Republic of Korea Air Force)
(Republic of Korea Air Force)

A female service member of the Air Force was found dead at the barracks of her base south of Seoul on Tuesday, a military source said, as investigators are looking into the exact cause of her death in cooperation with local police.

The body of the 21-year-old technical sergeant was found by her colleague at around 8:10 a.m., according to the source.

She was a member of the 20th Fighter Wing based in Seosan, South Chungcheong Province, where another female soldier, who apparently took her own life in late May 2021 after reporting that she had been sexually abused by a male superior, used to serve. A probe led by an independent counsel team into last year's case is under way amid allegations of the military's negligence in handling her repeated appeal for help. (Yonhap)

