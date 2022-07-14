 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

Another worrying omicron mutant, BA.2.75, found in South Korea

By Kim Arin
Published : Jul 14, 2022 - 17:57       Updated : Jul 14, 2022 - 18:01
People line up to take a COVID-19 test at a public health center in Songpa, southern Seoul, on Thursday. On this day South Korea announced 39,196 cases and 16 deaths. (Yonhap)
People line up to take a COVID-19 test at a public health center in Songpa, southern Seoul, on Thursday. On this day South Korea announced 39,196 cases and 16 deaths. (Yonhap)

South Korea on Thursday confirmed the first case of BA.2.75, another omicron subvariant that is rapidly gaining ground in India and several other countries.

The patient, who is in his 60s, lives in Incheon and has no recent travel history, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.

The KDCA said the BA.2.75 patient tested positive Monday and started experiencing symptoms around three days prior to testing. He is isolating at home, so far in a stable condition. He has not come into close contact with anyone during the time he would have been infectious.

“BA.2.75 is one of the worrying subvariants of omicron that is being closely watched for its transmissibility, intrinsic virulence and immune evasion,” the KDCA said in a press release.

Since being first detected in India on May 26, BA.2.75 has spread to at least 10 other countries as of the latest update from the World Health Organization.

One of South Korea’s first two known BA.5 patients was also a resident of Incheon, a city with the country’s busiest international airport. BA.5, which accounts for 35 percent of cases analyzed by the KDCA, is on course to becoming the dominant virus here.

Last month South Korea stopped requiring inbound travelers to quarantine regardless of their vaccination status.

By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com)
Related Stories
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114