National

Assembly speaker Kim meets with US congressional delegation

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 7, 2022 - 10:09       Updated : Jul 7, 2022 - 10:09
National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo (C) and US lawmakers pose for a photo at the National Assembly complex in western Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)
National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo (C) and US lawmakers pose for a photo at the National Assembly complex in western Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo has met with a visiting delegation of the US House of Representatives and discussed various issues from investment to human rights, his office said Thursday.

During the meeting held Wednesday, Kim called for US Congress to help foreign firms, such as South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics Co., to benefit from the CHIPS Act aimed at bolstering the US chip industry by offering grants to chipmakers.

"Many South Koreans were deeply impressed with US President Joe Biden's visit to Samsung's chip plant in Pyeongtaek during his summit trip to Seoul," Kim said of Biden's trip to Seoul in May.

At the request, US Reps. Ami Bera and Young Kim, co-chairs of the Congressional Study Group on Korea, appreciated South Korean companies' investment in the US, saying they will work to pass the bill through the congressional conference committee, according to officials.

The CHIPS Act is aimed at boosting US chip manufacturing capacity and capability and shoring up supply chains, ultimately restoring its manufacturing prowess. If enacted, it would offer chipmakers $52 billion in grants and subsidies to rev up chip production in the US

The assembly speaker and the delegation also touched upon various topics, including visa issuance for professional experts and North Korean human rights, according to the officials. (Yonhap)

