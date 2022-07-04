S. Korea, US set to hold first economic security dialogue session in Washington

President Yoon Suk-yeol (left) and President Joe Biden at the Korean Air and Space Operations Center at the US Air Force Base in Osan on May 22.(Yonhap)

South Korea and the United States will hold the first session of their newly launched economic security dialogue in Washington this week, the presidential office said Monday.

The dialogue channel was established as part of a summit agreement between President Yoon Suk-yeol and US President Joe Biden in May, and aims to help the two countries deepen cooperation on economic and energy security.

Wang Yun-jong, presidential secretary for economic security, will leave for Washington on Wednesday and meet with his counterpart, Tarun Chhabra, senior director for technology and national security on the White House National Security Council, on Thursday.

The two sides are expected to discuss their response to the global supply chain crisis, which has been exacerbated by the war in Ukraine, and coordinate policy on semiconductors, nuclear power plants and other advanced technologies.