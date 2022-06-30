'Extraordinary Attorney Woo': a legal drama with a twist

Park Eun-bin poses for photos before a press conference at Lotte Cinema Konkuk University in Gwangjin-gu, Seoul on Wednesday. (ENA)



Television director Yoo In-shik hopes to fight prejudices by presenting a story of a talented lawyer who is on the autism spectrum.



“Everything began as I watched ‘Innocent Witness’ (2019), written by the screenwriter Moon Ji-won,” Yoo said during a press conference at Lotte Cinema Konkuk University in Gwangjin-gu, Seoul on Wednesday.



In the film “Innocent Witness,” a young autistic girl (played by Kim Hyang-gi) wishes to become a witness, believing that she cannot become an attorney. This caught his attention, Yoo recalled.



“The screenwriter of ‘Innocent Witness’ presents a different story with ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo.’ I believe that valuable messages can be delivered through our new series,” the director added.



Director Yoo In-shik poses for photos before a press conference at Lotte Cinema Konkuk University in Gwangjin-gu, Seoul on Wednesday. (ENA)



Television channel ENA’s “Extraordinary Attorney Woo” centers around a newbie attorney Woo Young-woo, seen as a genius, who is on the autism spectrum. The series shows the challenges Woo faces in the courtroom and beyond.



Actor Park Eun-bin, who featured in many hit drama series, including “Stove League” (2019), “Do You Like Brahms?” (2020) and “The King’s Affection” (2021), shared her struggles and concern starring in the series as Young-woo.



“I did not know how to play Woo Young-woo when I first read the script. I was questioning myself about whether acting as a woman on the autism spectrum was appropriate. I had to make sure I did not have any prejudices that could influence my acting,” Park said.



“I definitely did not want to create a stereotype for viewers who are encountering a character on the autism spectrum for the first time through the series. I tried to approach the character with caution and did a lot of studying,” the 29-year-old actor added.



According to the director, “Extraordinary Attorney Woo” focuses on the development of Young-woo, how she views the world and how she influences those around her.



Actor Park Eun-bin plays a newbie lawyer Woo Young-woo in “Extraordinary Attorney Woo” (ENA)