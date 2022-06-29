 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Finance

Korean minister visits Czech over reactor project

By Kim Yon-se
Published : Jun 29, 2022 - 15:54       Updated : Jun 29, 2022 - 16:10
Korea’s Energy Minister Lee Chang-yang (third from left) holds talks with Czech’s Senate President Milos Vystrcil (second from right) on bilateral ties in Prague on Tuesday. (Yonhap)
Korea’s Energy Minister Lee Chang-yang (third from left) holds talks with Czech’s Senate President Milos Vystrcil (second from right) on bilateral ties in Prague on Tuesday. (Yonhap)
SEJONG -- South Korea has recently carried out a senior-level promotion in the Czech Republic for its nuclear energy technologies in an attempt to win a reactor project in the European nation, the Energy Ministry said Wednesday.

The core of promotion activities was Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Lee Chang-yang’s meetings with Czech senior officials and political heavyweights in Prague on Tuesday.
 
In a meeting with his counterpart Jozef Sikela, Lee commented on details on Korea’s advanced nuclear energy technologies and management capability.

Lee, in particular, stressed in front of participants that Korea’s technologies have already been acknowledged in the global stage through its Barakah project in the United Arab Emirates. Korea has successfully constructed four nuclear reactors in Barakah, UAE.

The Czech Republic has the goal of building a reactor with power generation capacity up to 1,200 megawatts in Dukovany in the country’s southeast. The nation, which started a bidding process in March, is scheduled to receive bids in November from several contenders.

Minister Jozef Sikela stressed the significance of nuclear energy in its government’s energy policy, comparing to that of the new administration in Korea, said the Energy Ministry of Korea.

The counterpart also mentioned the importance of coordination among “like-minded” countries in terms of freedom and democracy, said the ministry.

On the same day, Lee met with Czech’s Senate President Milos Vystrcil, who called for Korean officials’ attention to the potential establishment of a direct flight route between the two nations and Korea’s continuous support for Ukraine.

The two figures also discussed the nuclear power project and other industrial relations, said the Korean ministry.

This visit holds a meaning in the aspects of restoring the nuclear energy industry under the Yoon Suk-yeol administration, and reseeking creation of national wealth via overseas bids.

President Yoon is scheduled to hold a summit with Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala in Madrid on Thursday where the project will likely be mentioned, on the sidelines of the NATO summit.

The Czech Republic is one of the 30 NATO members.

By Kim Yon-se (kys@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114