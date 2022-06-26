Samsung executive-turned-lawmaker to chair parliamentary semiconductor committee

People walk past the Samsung logo displayed on a glass door at the company‘s Seocho building on Jan. 7 in Seoul. (AFP-Yonhap)

Rep. Yang Hyang-ja, a Samsung Electronics executive-turned-lawmaker, said Sunday she decided to accept an offer from the ruling People Power Party to chair an envisioned special parliamentary committee on semiconductors.

The decision drew attention because Yang is considered an opposition figure though she left the main opposition Democratic Party and became an independent last year amid allegations one of her aides sexually harassed a colleague.

"Semiconductors represent the economy and national security," Yang said in a Facebook post announcing her decision to accept the PPP's proposal, adding there is "no opposition or ruling party or ideology" when it comes to semiconductors.

"Our country's semiconductor industry stands at a crossroads between leaping forward or declining," she said. "We are in a situation so critical that an opposition figure has been offered the chairmanship of a special committee of the ruling party for the first time."

Yang is known for rising to the rank of an executive at Samsung Electronics in 2014 after joining the company as a vocational high school graduate with no college degree in 1985. She was elected to the National Assembly in 2020. (Yonhap)