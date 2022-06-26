 Back To Top
BTS' J-Hope to release 1st solo album next month

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 26, 2022 - 10:06       Updated : Jun 26, 2022 - 10:06
Captured from J-Hope's Instagram. (J-Hope's Instagram)
Captured from J-Hope's Instagram. (J-Hope's Instagram)

J-Hope, a rapper and dancer of K-pop supergroup BTS, plans to release his solo album "Jack in the Box" next month, his agency said Sunday.

J-hope will debut his first solo album on July 15 and drop a prerelease single Friday, according to Big Hit Music.

He will be the first BTS member to go solo since the septet announced plans earlier this month to take a temporary break to focus on their individual projects.

J-Hope released his first solo mix tape, "Hope World," in 2018, which ranked 38th on the Billboard 200 in the United States. (Yonhap)

