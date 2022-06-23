Hyundai Mobis system able to check multiple vital signs in cars

(Hyundai Mobis)
Hyundai Mobis said Thursday that it has developed the world’s first biotech mobility system that analyzes the driver’s health status by checking multiple vital signs. The firm plans to further develop this tech into a mobility system that can monitor for drunk driving.
The latest tech, called Smart Cabin Controller, consists of four sensors, including a 3D camera and electrocardiogram (ECG) sensor, according to Hyundai Mobis. By capturing vital signs such as heart rate, brainwaves and posture, a controller analyzes these signs and gives an integrated analysis. Existing mobility controllers have only been able to detect a single vital sign.
When sensors send vital signs, the controller analyzes the data and displays a warning via the navigation system, digital cluster or Head-Up Display if the driver is considered to be in poor health or driving while drowsy. The controller can also automatically detect and control the temperature, humidity and carbon dioxide levels inside the vehicle.
Hyundai Mobis said it expects the vital sign controller to contribute to the role vehicles can play as a “mobile health checkup center,” a new sector the firm is eager to get a head start in by integrating biotech with their mobility systems.
“Our core competitive edge is the software solution that has been designed to apply health care to mobility and the controller that enables integrated control,” said Cheon Jae-seung, head of Hyundai Mobis’ research and development division.
“Based on the unique vital signs database we’ve built, we will upgrade this technology further to provide more features, including car sickness prevention, stress management, and the prevention of drunk driving.”
Last year, Hyundai Mobis, in another world first, developed the M.Brain, a brainwave-based driver monitoring system. It is also eyeing more global sales of its autonomous cockpit system called M.VICS, which is equipped with various new health care technologies, including an ECG sensor, driver monitoring camera and car sickness reduction technology.
