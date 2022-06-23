 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

Hyundai Mobis system able to check multiple vital signs in cars

By Kim Da-sol
Published : Jun 23, 2022 - 16:46       Updated : Jun 23, 2022 - 16:46

(Hyundai Mobis)
(Hyundai Mobis)
Hyundai Mobis said Thursday that it has developed the world’s first biotech mobility system that analyzes the driver’s health status by checking multiple vital signs. The firm plans to further develop this tech into a mobility system that can monitor for drunk driving.

The latest tech, called Smart Cabin Controller, consists of four sensors, including a 3D camera and electrocardiogram (ECG) sensor, according to Hyundai Mobis. By capturing vital signs such as heart rate, brainwaves and posture, a controller analyzes these signs and gives an integrated analysis. Existing mobility controllers have only been able to detect a single vital sign.

When sensors send vital signs, the controller analyzes the data and displays a warning via the navigation system, digital cluster or Head-Up Display if the driver is considered to be in poor health or driving while drowsy. The controller can also automatically detect and control the temperature, humidity and carbon dioxide levels inside the vehicle.

Hyundai Mobis said it expects the vital sign controller to contribute to the role vehicles can play as a “mobile health checkup center,” a new sector the firm is eager to get a head start in by integrating biotech with their mobility systems.

“Our core competitive edge is the software solution that has been designed to apply health care to mobility and the controller that enables integrated control,” said Cheon Jae-seung, head of Hyundai Mobis’ research and development division.

“Based on the unique vital signs database we’ve built, we will upgrade this technology further to provide more features, including car sickness prevention, stress management, and the prevention of drunk driving.” 

Last year, Hyundai Mobis, in another world first, developed the M.Brain, a brainwave-based driver monitoring system. It is also eyeing more global sales of its autonomous cockpit system called M.VICS, which is equipped with various new health care technologies, including an ECG sensor, driver monitoring camera and car sickness reduction technology. 

By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114