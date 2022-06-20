 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

Lotte Chemical considering building electrolyte solvent factory with Sasol

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 20, 2022 - 16:28       Updated : Jun 20, 2022 - 16:28
(Lotte Chemical)
(Lotte Chemical)

Lotte Chemical Corp. said Monday it is pushing to build an electrolyte solvent factory overseas with a US-based chemical company as it seeks to bolster its battery components business.

It signed an agreement with Sasol Chemicals LLC, the American unit of South African petrochemical firm, Sasol Ltd., last week to conduct a feasibility study on the envisioned project, with either the US state of Louisiana or the industrial city of Marl in northwestern Germany being considered for the location, Lotte Chemical said.

If realized, it would mark Lotte's first expansion into the US or European market with the battery component business, one of the areas Lotte Chemical has been pushing for as new growth drivers.

Electrolyte solvent refers to a solution in a lithium-ion battery that helps lithium-ion move easily between anode and cathode. It is a key material that affects the performance and durability of the rechargeable battery used in electric vehicles.

Under the envisioned collaboration, Sasol Chemicals will provide Lotte with the feedstock and Lotte will use its proprietary technologies to produce the solvent.

Lotte Chemical, a unit of South Korean retail giant Lotte Group, is building a domestic electrolyte solvent production line in its Daesan plant, about 75 kilometers southwest of Seoul.

Lotte Chemical has unveiled a plan to spend 4 trillion won ($3.09 billion) to expand its battery materials business, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte and separator, with a revenue target of 5 trillion won by 2030, as part of a diversification strategy to go green. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114