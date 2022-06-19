 Back To Top
National

New COVID-19 cases below 10,000 for 10th day

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 19, 2022 - 09:54       Updated : Jun 19, 2022 - 10:02
People pass a COVID-19 testing station for arrivals at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, last Wednesday. (Yonhap)
South Korea's new COVID-19 cases stayed below 10,000 for the 10th straight day Sunday, with fewer tests conducted over the weekend amid the slowing spread of the virus.

The country added 6,071 infections, including 83 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 18,276,552, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

The tally marked a fall from 7,198 on Friday and 6,842 on Saturday.

The nation's coronavirus cases have been trending downward since peaking at an all-time high of over 620,000 in mid-March.

It reported 14 more deaths, raising the death toll to 24,441. The fatality rate stood at 0.13 percent.

The number of critically ill patients came to 70, down from 71 the previous day, the KDCA said. (Yonhap)

