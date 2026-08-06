2021 dating series to be available in overseas markets, including Asia, Americas

Korean dating reality show "I'm Solo" is set to stream globally on Netflix for the first time.

Netflix said it will expand the availability of "I'm Solo" to overseas markets this year. The program is currently available on Netflix only in Korea, although it is also offered through other streaming platforms — including Rakuten Viki — in different markets.

Specific regions and the exact release date have yet to be announced, but Netflix confirmed that the show will be available in Asia and the Americas. English subtitles will be provided, with additional language support expected to be added alongside the overseas rollout.

The show's popular spinoff, "I'm Solo, Love Continues," which features former "I'm Solo" contestants who either failed to find a match on the original series or found love but later broke up, is not currently included in Netflix's overseas streaming plans.

"I'm Solo" is one of Korea's most popular dating reality programs, having premiered in 2021 and continued its run through its 33rd cohort.

The program follows groups of some six to seven single men and women, each referred to as a "cohort," as they live together in a shared house and search for romantic partners through various missions and interactions.